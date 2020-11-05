Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Last Day! Free Glazed Dozen (Healthcare Workers)
May 11, 2020
Expires : 05/11/20
Last day! Krispy Kreme is offering an Original Glazed Dozen Doughnuts for free to all healthcare workers! Just show your employment badge upon pickup.

Find your nearest location here.

Get more details here.

food freebies Krispy Kreme Donuts Doughnuts Meals Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 11, 2020
5/11
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 03, 2020
Available Monday 5/4
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 26, 2020
Available Monday 4/27
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 12, 2020
Monday, 4/13/20
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Available 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/4, 5/11
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Admin,Do I update this weekly or leave as is? Monday, April 13th is the next date for free dozen for healthcare workers. I'm unsure if I need to change the expiration date to 4/13 or leave as is.
Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Apr 10, 2020
Please just leave it as it is :)
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Ok. Thank you, ninajung
Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Apr 10, 2020
No problem!
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 30, 2020
It's great to see companies offering deals like these to those on the front lines of this Coronavirus crisis!
Reply
see more comments
