Free McDonald’s Egg McMuffin (6am-10:30am)

Free
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal

Today from 6am to 10:30am local time, McDonald's is offering their Egg McMuffin for free when you download the app [ios or Android]!

More Notable App Deals:
  • Buy one deluxe breakfast platter, get hotcakes free
  • Free cookie with any purchase
  • $1 large fries w/ app download
  • See More

Comments (6)

jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 02, 2020
Yum :)
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 01, 2020
3/2/20
anslpn
anslpn (L1)
Mar 01, 2020
Love it
anslpn
anslpn (L1)
Mar 01, 2020
I'm on my way.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 28, 2020
from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time this Monday
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 28, 2020
Time and Day is indicated in "About this Deal"
