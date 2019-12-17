Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys Coupons

Wendys

Ends Soon! Free Unlimited Frostys in 2020 w/ $2 Key Tag
Dec 17, 2019
Expires : 01/31/20
About this Deal

Wendy's is offering a Junior Frosty for free throughout the entire year of 2020 when you buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 value! Simply buy your key chain before 1/31/20, and then show it with every purchase next year to score your free Frosty.

Plus, 85% of all proceeds from the Key Tags are donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
Great deal :)
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Nov 25, 2019
Wait until 11/25 still not valid :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
Today is 11/25 😄 unless my country is a day ahead of yours
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Nov 25, 2019
Oh your right. in my mind today is 24th.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
😄😄😄 unfortunately I can't take advantage of your deal because I'm an outsider
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Nov 25, 2019
Hopefully, it'll still be around when you get here :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
I hope so too Sweetlemon 😀. Planning my trip soon 😃
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Nov 25, 2019
Come b4 1/31 to get free frosty :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
Omg now y'all hyping me up 😆. Will try my best to make it
