Wendy's is offering a Junior Frosty for free throughout the entire year of 2020 when you buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 value! Simply buy your key chain before 1/31/20, and then show it with every purchase next year to score your free Frosty.



Plus, 85% of all proceeds from the Key Tags are donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.



Find your nearest Wendy's here.