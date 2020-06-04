Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys Coupons

Wendys

Free Wendy's Frosty via Postmates!
Free W/P
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
About this Deal

Wendy's is offering a Small Frosty for free with every order via Postmates deliveries when you use code STAYFROSTY at checkout! Best of all, score free delivery via Postmates on orders of $10 or more.

Ordering via Drive-Thru? Score a Small Frosty for free with every Drive-Thru order!

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Start your Postmates order here.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Apr 02, 2020
received free delievery with my favorite food, thank yous so much for sharing this
