Wendy's is offering a Small Frosty for free with every order via Postmates deliveries when you use code STAYFROSTY at checkout! Best of all, score free delivery via Postmates on orders of $10 or more.



Ordering via Drive-Thru? Score a Small Frosty for free with every Drive-Thru order!



Find your nearest Wendy's here.



Start your Postmates order here.