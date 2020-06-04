This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wendys
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
21 Likes 1 Comments
Wendy's is offering a Small Frosty for free with every order via Postmates deliveries when you use code STAYFROSTY at checkout! Best of all, score free delivery via Postmates on orders of $10 or more.
Ordering via Drive-Thru? Score a Small Frosty for free with every Drive-Thru order!
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
Start your Postmates order here.
