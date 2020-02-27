This deal is expired!
Free Denny's Grand Slam to Leap Day Babies!
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
About this Deal
|If you're a leap day baby, Denny's is offering free Grand Slam! All you have to do is show your ID to redeem it that day.
Find the nearest restaurant here.
