It's 'Free Fries Friday'! McDonalds is offering Medium Fries for free with any $1 purchase in the app [iOS or Android] every Friday until 9/27. So, as an idea, order an item off their dollar menu (see items below) and get your free fries with it!
Also, get Any Size McCafe Coffee for 99¢ when you order via the app!
Find your nearest McDonald's here.
$1 Menu w/ Free Fries: (must purchase via the app)
