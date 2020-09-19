Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
'Free Fries Friday' (Burger + Fries = $1).
18 days ago
Expires : 12/27/20
About this Deal

It's 'Free Fries Friday'! McDonalds is offering Medium Fries for free with any $1 purchase in the app [iOS or Android] every Friday until 9/27. So, as an idea, order an item off their dollar menu (see items below) and get your free fries with it!

Also, get Any Size McCafe Coffee for 99¢ when you order via the app!

Find your nearest McDonald's here.

$1 Menu w/ Free Fries: (must purchase via the app)
  • Cheeseburger
  • Hamburger
  • McChicken
  • Sausage Biscuit
  • Any Size Soft Drink

💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
4 days ago
Available 10/16
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
11 days ago
Available 10/9
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
18 days ago
Available 10/2
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
24 days ago
Deal Extended: Offer valid 1x use each Friday thru 12/27/20 with minimum purchase of $1 (excluding tax). McD App download and registration required. Offer only available through Mobile Order & Pay. Mobile Order & Pay at participating McDonald’s. © 2020 McDonald’s
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
25 days ago
Available 9/25
Likes Reply
louisekione
louisekione (L1)
29 days ago
Yummy! Missing this Mcdo Fries
Likes Reply
Deals Cat
Deals Cat (L1)
Sep 19, 2020
Nice
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Sep 17, 2020
Available 9/18
Likes Reply
link66
link66 (L1)
Sep 15, 2020
Yummy!
Likes Reply
yoliderrodrig
yoliderrodrig (L1)
Sep 12, 2020
majors fries good deal
Likes Reply
see more comments 7
