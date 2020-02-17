This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Free White Castle Original Slider
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|Today only, get a free original slider when you present this coupon to an associate at White Castle.
Find your nearest White Castle here.
Related to this item:restaurants freebies Free burger Fast Food dining out White Castle Meals
What's the matter?