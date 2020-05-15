This deal is expired!
Today Only! Free Slider (No Purchase Required)
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
About this Deal
|Today only, in honor of National Slider Day (5/15), White Castle is offering One Slider for free (no purchase required)! Simply present this coupon in-store.
Find your nearest White Castle here.
Note: valid at participation locations only.
