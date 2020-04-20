This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Burger King
Offer
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
11 Likes 4 Comments
26See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 4/20, Burger King is offering students the chance to score a Whopper Sandwich for free with any purchase when they answer the problem on BK's social media channels. Everyday BK will put out a new problem on their Instagram page and their Facebook page. Subjects will cover math, biology, chemistry, and literature.
To redeem, simply answer the problem correctly through the BK app [iOS or Android] each day!
See the problem on their Facebook page.
See the problem on their Instagram page.
Find your nearest BK here.
Note: valid at participating locations only.
Editors note: Today's code is BEEF
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants burger Burger king Fast Food Burgers Free W/P Meals
What's the matter?