Now through 4/20, Burger King is offering students the chance to score a Whopper Sandwich for free with any purchase when they answer the problem on BK's social media channels. Everyday BK will put out a new problem on their Instagram page and their Facebook page. Subjects will cover math, biology, chemistry, and literature.



To redeem, simply answer the problem correctly through the BK app [iOS or Android] each day!



See the problem on their Facebook page.



See the problem on their Instagram page.



Find your nearest BK here.



Note: valid at participating locations only.



Editors note: Today's code is BEEF