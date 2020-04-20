Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Burger King Coupons

Burger King

Last Day! Free Whopper Offer for Students
Offer
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
About this Deal

Now through 4/20, Burger King is offering students the chance to score a Whopper Sandwich for free with any purchase when they answer the problem on BK's social media channels. Everyday BK will put out a new problem on their Instagram page and their Facebook page. Subjects will cover math, biology, chemistry, and literature.

To redeem, simply answer the problem correctly through the BK app [iOS or Android] each day!

See the problem on their Facebook page.

See the problem on their Instagram page.

Find your nearest BK here.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

Editors note: Today's code is BEEF

food restaurants burger Burger king Fast Food Burgers Free W/P Meals
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Apr 14, 2020
so cool
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Apr 13, 2020
Cool concept on this
