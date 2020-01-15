Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Harry & David Moose Munch Drum
$3.49 $34.95
Jan 15, 2020
Macy's is offering this Harry & David Moose Munch Drum for only $3.49 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!

Details:
  • Flavors include:
    • Dark chocolate
    • Milk chocolate
    • Caramel corn
  • Approx. weight: 24-oz.
  • Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

Compare to this similar drum for $4.99 at World Market.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Jan 15, 2020
Big price drop. $3.49 only
Likes Reply
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Dec 06, 2019
Price drop
Likes Reply
