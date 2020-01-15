Macy's is offering this Harry & David Moose Munch Drum for only $3.49 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!



Details:

Flavors include:

Dark chocolate

Milk chocolate

Caramel corn

Approx. weight: 24-oz.



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

Compare to this similar drum for $4.99 at World Market.