Sams Club
$1.41
$20.79
Feb 02, 2020
Expires : 02/01/20
About this Deal
Right now, Sam's Club has this 144-Ct Hershey Holiday Chocolate Assortment for just $6.51 with free shipping for Plus members.
Also get this Mars Chocolate Christmas Candy Fun Size & Minis Size Variety Mix for the same price.
Product Details:
Great as a stocking stuffer
Authentic Hershey's holiday chocolate
Fun and festive wrapping
Various flavors
Compare to $20.79 at Amazon or to $24.00 at Walmart.
