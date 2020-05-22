Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Jack In The Box Coupons »

99¢ Regular Shakes (4 Flavors) + 2 Tacos!

99¢ $4.49
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
Jack In The Box Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Jack in the Box is offering a Regular Shake (4 Flavors) for free with any order via the app [iOS or Android]. As an idea, order 2 tacos for 99¢ via the app and get your shake for free!

Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.

Note: prices may vary by location. Exclusions may apply.

Related to this item:

food restaurants Drinks Beverages Fast Food shake dining out Jack in the Box
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 22, 2020
😋😋😋😋😊
Reply
Peck12
Peck12 (L1)
Feb 24, 2020
Not seeing a coupon.
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 24, 2020
You can find it in the app under "Offers"
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jul 04, 2019
Try the Orea shake ;) you'll thank me later!
Reply
Related Deals
Walmart
Walmart
Great Value Extra Butter Flavored Microwave Popcorn 24 Count
$5.28 $9.66
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
Today Only! Free Delivery On 7Now App (8/30)
Freebie
FREE SHIPPING
Marco's Pizza
Marco's Pizza
$4 Off $20 Orders
$4 Off
Dominos
Dominos
New Chicken Taco & Cheeseburger Specialty Pizzas
$11.99
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Pack Bon & Viv or Bud Light Seltzer
$5.99 AR $13.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Nabisco Fun Shapes Variety Pack (1oz / 40pk)
$9.98 $10.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Postmates
Postmates
$5 Off $15 First 5 Orders or $100 Delivery Credit
Offer
Cashback Available
KFC
KFC
70-Piece Popcorn Nuggets Just $10!
$10
HOT
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
Today Only! 20% Off Entire App Order
Offer
Walgreens
Walgreens
$4.99 Blue Diamond Almonds ( Various Types)
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Dickeys Barbecue Pit
Dickeys Barbecue Pit
Kids Eat Free Sunday With A $10 Purchase! Delivery & Carryout Available.
Free W/P
Dominos
Dominos
(Starts- 9/14 - 9/20) Domino's Pizza - 50% Off Pizzas At Menu Price
50% Off
Walgreens
Walgreens
Extended ! BOGO Free Hamburger Essentials
B1G1
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Apple Pie with $10+ Orders
Free W/P $1.99
Target
Target
Target Weekly Ad (8/30)
WeeklyAD
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Savings Book (Aug 30 - Sep 26)
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
4 Pack Stackable Medium Refrigerator Organizer Bins
$10.99 $21.99
Target
Target
All Coke & Pepsi 12 Pack Sodas Just $2.85 Each : Target
$2.85 ea $4.99
Groupon
Groupon
67% OFF Skinny Babe Tea AM Detox Cleanse & Collagen Protein Gummies
$19.99 $61.59
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Kroger
Kroger
Organic - Pineapples
$3.99
Costco
Costco
FREE Samples Are Returning to Costco
NEWS