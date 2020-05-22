This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
99¢ Regular Shakes (4 Flavors) + 2 Tacos!
99¢
$4.49
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal
|Jack in the Box is offering a Regular Shake (4 Flavors) for free with any order via the app [iOS or Android]. As an idea, order 2 tacos for 99¢ via the app and get your shake for free!
Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.
Note: prices may vary by location. Exclusions may apply.
Related to this item:food restaurants Drinks Beverages Fast Food shake dining out Jack in the Box
What's the matter?