KFC
New $20 Fill Up Meals At KFC.
FREE SHIPPING
$20
Sep 11, 2020
3 Likes 10 Comments
31See Deal
About this Deal
|
Hurry Up ! Still Available !
Need to feed your family? KFC is now offering Fill Up Meals for only $20 with Drive-Thrus Open or Delivery Available via Grubhub. Each meal includes a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy.
Find your nearest KFC here.
$20 Fill Up Options:
Note: valid at participating locations only.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants chicken Fast Food dining out Free delivery KFC Meals
What's the matter?