KFC

New $20 Fill Up Meals At KFC.
$20
Sep 11, 2020
Need to feed your family? KFC is now offering Fill Up Meals for only $20 with Drive-Thrus Open or Delivery Available via Grubhub. Each meal includes a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy.

Find your nearest KFC here.

$20 Fill Up Options:
  • 8-Pc Original Recipe Chicken
  • 8-Pc Extra Crispy Chicken
  • 12-Pc Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders

Note: valid at participating locations only.

food restaurants chicken Fast Food dining out Free delivery KFC Meals
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
17 days ago
Still Available 10/15
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
Sep 05, 2020
Still Available 9/5
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
Sep 05, 2020
admin, why was my update deleted? I have seen the pattern these offers and it is valid to update them for more than one week and indicate that they are still available.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Sep 05, 2020
Because you didn't add any valuable info. Simply putting "Still Available" is not a valid update.
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
Sep 05, 2020
hello how are u? so why when pgarcia does the same update as me if it is valid? I ask to continue learning.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Sep 05, 2020
pgarcia is the original poster
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
Sep 05, 2020
OK thank you so much.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 06, 2020
Still Available 8/6
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 03, 2020
Still Available 7/3
Likes Reply
Follete003
Follete003 (L1)
Jun 08, 2020
Wow..
Likes Reply
