Hurry Up ! Still Available !



Need to feed your family? KFC is now offering Fill Up Meals for only $20 with Drive-Thrus Open or Delivery Available via Grubhub. Each meal includes a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy.



Find your nearest KFC here.



$20 Fill Up Options:

8-Pc Original Recipe Chicken



8-Pc Extra Crispy Chicken



12-Pc Extra Crispy Chicken Tenders

Note: valid at participating locations only.