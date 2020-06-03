This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$1 Olive Garden Kids Meal w/ Any Entree
$1 W/P
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 04/06/20
About this Deal
|Olive Garden is offering Kids Meals for $1.00 with any Adult Entree when you present this coupon to your server.
Find your nearest store here.
Note: valid at participating locations only.
Related to this item:food restaurants Kids Olive Garden Fast Food dining out Italian Food Meals
What's the matter?