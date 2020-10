Amazon is offering 18-Pack Kraft Easy Mac & Cheese for only $6.16 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Note: order now and it will ship when in stock on 10/24.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Consists of thick cheesy sauce tantalizing your taste buds



A perfect fusion of Natural Flavor with Artificial Flavor



18 Microwaveable Single Serve Packs



Received 4+ stars from over 7,400 reviews