This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Krispy Kreme Coupons

Krispy Kreme

$5 Chocolate Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen Purchase
$5 W/P
Jul 08, 2020
Expires : 07/10/20
19  Likes 8  Comments
66
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, stop by Krispy Kreme and get their Chocolate Glazed Dozen for only $5 when you buy any dozen and present this coupon.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

Note: Valid at participating locations. Limit 2 per order.

🏷 Deal Tags

restaurants Krispy Kreme Donuts Doughnuts Fast Food Chocolate food deals Meals
💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 08, 2020
Im not sure, mine posted first or @dealbuster updated first. If mine is dup,please bury.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 08, 2020
Im not sure,these are consider 2 different deals
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jul 08, 2020
This deal and your deal are not same as yours does not have a price details but only date. Yours looks like more store news. Thank you!
Likes Reply
shimisi
shimisi (L5)
May 27, 2020
And more.
Likes Reply
shimisi
shimisi (L5)
Apr 24, 2020
Back for more.
Likes Reply
shimisi
shimisi (L5)
Apr 02, 2020
It's back!
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Apr 05, 2019
I love their chocolate glazed donuts!
Likes Reply
