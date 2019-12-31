Wave goodbye to 2019 with this sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. Today only, receive a Double Dozen Original Glazed for only $12.00 ($6.00 each)! Simply scan your barcode at checkout to score this deal.



Are you a rewards member [free to join]? If so, then you can score this deal today & tomorrow!



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.



Note: limit 2 redemptions per customer.