This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Krispy Kreme
$5 Lemon Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen
+ IN-STORE SHIPPING
$5 W/P
May 11, 2020
Expires : 05/15/20
19 Likes 9 Comments
65See Deal
About this Deal
|
Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a new Lemon Glazed dozen for just $5.00 with any full price dozen purchase when you present this coupon. For a limited time, try Lemon Glazed and Lemon Glazed, Lemon Kreme fresh off the line!
Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.
Note: 5/12-5/15. Limit 4. Barcode required.
🏷 Deal tagsfood Krispy Kreme Doughnuts food deals Sweets Krispy Kreme Doughnuts desserts lemon glaze
What's the matter?