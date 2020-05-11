Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5 Lemon Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen
May 11, 2020
Expires : 05/15/20
About this Deal

Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a new Lemon Glazed dozen for just $5.00 with any full price dozen purchase when you present this coupon. For a limited time, try Lemon Glazed and Lemon Glazed, Lemon Kreme fresh off the line!

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

Note: 5/12-5/15. Limit 4. Barcode required.

💬 9  Comments

DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
May 11, 2020
New! 5/12-5/15 lemon glazed offer!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 27, 2020
New! Now strawberry glazed offer!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Back again for 4/21-4/22 :)
milosfeng
milosfeng (L1)
Apr 12, 2020
Love it!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 09, 2020
Back again 4/10/2020
shimisi
shimisi (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
Updated from a 1-day deal to a 3-day deal/coupon.
shimisi
shimisi (L5)
Mar 20, 2020
It's back!
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 14, 2020
Extended till 3/15 for Rewards Members
