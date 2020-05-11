Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a new Lemon Glazed dozen for just $5.00 with any full price dozen purchase when you present this coupon. For a limited time, try Lemon Glazed and Lemon Glazed, Lemon Kreme fresh off the line!



Note: 5/12-5/15. Limit 4. Barcode required.