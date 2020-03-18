Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger Coupons

Kroger

Kroger 4-Day Sale: $2.99 Pizza & More!
Sale
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
27  Likes 1  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Now through 3/22, Kroger is offering a 4-Day Sale with $2.99 Pizza, $10 Off $20 Candy & More! Just sign into you account [free to join] to begin adding offers. Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free pickup.

Find your nearest location here.

Notable 4-Day Sale Offers:
  • Sabra Hummmus for $1.49
  • Freschetta Pizza for $2.99
  • Johnsonville Cooked Sausages for $1.99
  • See More

🏷 Deal Tags

food groceries Pizza Candy Kroger grocery store Meals Home Cooking
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Mar 18, 2020
3/19
Likes Reply
Kroger See All arrow
Kroger
Kroger
10 for $10 Mix & Match Faves w/ Card
$1.00 ea
Kroger
Kroger
Bic Comfort 3 Advance Disposable Razors, 4 Ct - Kroger
$0.79 $3.79
Kroger
Kroger
Up to $30 Off Kroger Wines! + Free Shipping
$30 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Kroger
Kroger
BOGO 50% Off Monster Bags
BOGO $9.99
Kroger
Kroger
Purell Hand Sanitizer
$3.19
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger Fall - Back Prices
$0.67+
Kroger
Kroger
Mars Caramel Lovers Fun Sized Candy Bars 55 Count, 55 Ct
$9.99 $10.99
Kroger
Kroger
Wet Ones Fresh Scent Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count
$1.99
Kroger
Kroger
Organic - Pineapples
$3.99
Kroger
Kroger
Mars Halloween Chocolate Candy Variety Bag 100 Count, 28.78 Oz
$9.99 $10.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
HOT
Starbucks
Starbucks
BOGO Free Handcrafted Beverages
BOGO
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Free Coffee & Doughnut (No Purchase Needed)
Freebie
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
Free 6-Pack Leinenkugel Oktoberfest
Free AR $10.00
Walgreens
Walgreens
Halloween Candy from 99¢
99¢+
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
ROUND UP
Roundup
National Coffee Day Freebies & Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Free $3 Panera Bread e-Gift Cards
Freebie
Cashback Available
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Next Chocolate Glazed Friday On (10/02)
Offer
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Free Coffee & Doughnut (No Purchase Needed)
Freebie
HOT
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
Groupon
Groupon
Extra 50% Off Local Deals (Select Accounts)
50% Off
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
HOT
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops
42-Ct Victor Allen’s Coffee Pods (Mult. Options)
$11.99 $15.00
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Rotisserie Chicken, Pizza, & Cupcakes Offer
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow