Amazon is offering 64-Ct Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods for only $19.97 when you 'clip' a 25% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free.



Details:

Amazon Choice



4 boxes of 16 single-serve k-cups w/ blends: Classico, Gran Aroma, Gran Selezione, & Perfetto



Blends range from medium roast to dark, espresso roasts



Blended and roasted in Italy



Can only be brewed using a Keurig brewing machine



Received 4+ stars from over 1,310 reviews!