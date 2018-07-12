Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

40-Ct Lay's Chips Variety Pack (Just 28¢ Each!)

$11.38
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 40-Count Lay's Chips Variety Pack for only $11.38 (it's just 28¢ each) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • With 4 different varieties
  • 10 of each (1-oz bags): classic, barbecue, sour cream & onion, and salt & vinegar
  • Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,015 reviews!

Related to this item:

food groceries snacks chips Fast Food Lay's Potato Chips Lays Chips
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jul 12, 2018
back
Reply
captain003
captain003 (L1)
Jul 10, 2018
Food welfare
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 05, 2018
Salt & Vinegar?? Wack! - Good deal though
Reply
dealsplussss
dealsplussss (L3)
Jul 05, 2018
lol never tried Salt & vinegar
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Portofino Solid Yellowfin Tuna In Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 4.5oz Can (Pack of 12)
$24.84
Rubios
Rubios
Free Chips & Guacamole W/P 9/16
Free W/P
White Castle
White Castle
BOGO Free Combo #1-6 or Breakfast Combo (Only 9/13)
BOGO
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$6.99 Any Dozen At Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 9/13/20
$6.99
Walmart
Walmart
Char-Broil Portable Charcoal Grill
$29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Char-Griller 2735 Pro Deluxe XL Charcoal Grill
$147.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Bbq-15538 22"X25"H Red Sq Bbq Grill with Wheels, Aramco Imports, EACH, EA, Squar
$59.91
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Jumbo Original Kettle 22" Charcoal Grill Outdoor Portable BBQ Grill Backyard Cooking Stainless Steel for Standing & Grilling Ste
$69.95
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
Boston Market
Boston Market
Buy One Meal & Drink Get One Individual Meal Free At Boston Market
BOGO
Wendys
Wendys
Free 10-Pc Nuggets w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
4 for $10 Crystal Geyser Spring Water 24-Packs - Big Lots
$2.50 ea
Staples
Staples
Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Coffee, Keurig® K-Cup® Pods, Medium Roast, 44/Box + F/S
$19.99 $26.06
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Yahoo
Yahoo
Sam’s Club Is Selling Boxes Of Dunakroos So You Can *Finally* Get Your Hands On The Nostalgic Treat
SALE
Costco
Costco
3 Lbs -Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper
$17.99 $21.99
KFC
KFC
New $20 Fill Up Meals At KFC!
$20
FREE SHIPPING
Popeyes
Popeyes
BOGO Free Chicken Sandwich Via Grubhub
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Premium Saltine Crackers
$7.15 $10.68
Amazon
Amazon
9-Oz. Skittles Grab n' Go Original Candy
$1.99 $2.19
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Triscuit Crackers 4 Flavor Variety Pack, 4 Boxes
$11.78
Amazon
Amazon
Capri Sun Orange Ready-to-Drink Juice (40 Pouches, 4 Boxes of 10)
$15.21