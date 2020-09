Walgreens is offering this LifeSavers Hard Candy Flavors Party Size for only $8.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Contains one (1) 50-ounce party size bag of LIFE SAVERS 5 Flavor Hard Candy



LIFE SAVERS Hard Candy features: cherry, raspberry, watermelon, orange and pineapple



Brighten up candy buffets and fill pinatas with Fruity LIFE SAVERS Hard Candies



Received 4.9+ stars from over 18 reviews!