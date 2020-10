McDonald's is offering Hashbrowns for $1 during breakfast hours (until 11am) when you order via the app [iOS or Android].



Find your nearest McDonald's here.



Other Notable App Offers:

99¢ Any Size Coffee



2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles



2 for $4.50 Sausage McMuffin w/ Egg



