McDonald’s is offering two new Big Mac options!



Introdusing New McDonald’s Stars:

Little Mac



Double Big Mac

What's So Special About Them?

Little Mac features one pure beef patty, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun



Double Big Mac includes four pure beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a three-slice sesame seed bun

Note: available at participating locations only and for a limited time.



Have you tried these new menu options yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.