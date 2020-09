For a limited time, McDonald's is offering 2 for $4 Breakfast Sandwiches!



Mix & Match Sandwiches:

Sausage McMuffin with Egg



Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit



Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Other Notable Offers:

99¢ Any Size Coffee



Free Hotcakes w/ A Deluxe Breakfast Platter Purchase



Free Any Size Soft Drink w/ $1+ Purchase



