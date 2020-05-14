Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
McDonalds

40-Pc Chicken McNuggets + 2 Large Fries

$16.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/14/20
McDonalds

About this Deal

Daily Deal! McDonald's is offering a 40-Pc Chicken McNuggets + 2 Large Fries Bundle for just $16.00 when you order via the mobile app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Price may vary by area.

food restaurants Lunch McDonalds Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
Comments (1)

brigandan85
brigandan85 (L1)
May 14, 2020
not this type of food you want to eat during and after Corona!
Reply
