McDonalds

McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
Roundup
4 days ago
Right now, download the McDonald's app for iPhone or Android and get exclusive deals that are not available in the restaurant! You'll get new offers that may differ depending on your restaurant. Don't go to McDonald's without checking their current deals!

**Note: The following mobile app offers are available for one-time use only. Once you redeem an offer, it will be removed from your mobile app.**

This Week's Mobile App Deals (Check the McDonald's App to see if your location offers these)
  • 2 for $6 Quarter Pounder w/ Cheese, Big Mac, 10-Pc Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish on 10/5 only

  • $2 for 6-Pc Chicken McNuggets on 10/5 only

  • Free Happy Meal w/ Combo Meal Purchase on 10/5 only

  • 2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles (breakfast hours only) on 10/5 only

  • $1 Hash Browns (breakfast hours only) on 10/5 only

  • 2 McDouble, Mcchicken or Hot n' Spicy Chicken Sandwiches for $3.50 on 10/5 only

  • 2 Sausage McMuffins w/ Egg for $4.50 (breakfast hours only) on 10/5 only

  • $16 Big Mac Bundle on 10/5 only

  • 40-Pc Chicken McNuggets + 2 Large Fries for $16 on 10/5 only

  • Free Any Size McCafe Latte, Macchiato or Mocha w/ $1+ Purchase on 10/5 only

  • Free Pie or Cookie w/ $1 Purchase on 10/5 only

  • Free Small Minute Maid Slushie w/ $1 Purchase w/ Mobile Order & Pay on 10/5 only

  • Buy One, Get One Free Any Size Minute Maid Slushie on 10/5 only

  • $2 Small McCafe Chobani Smoothie on 10/5 only

  • $1 Large Fries until 12/27

  • 99¢ Any Size Premium Roast or Iced Coffee through 12/27

$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu Offers May Vary
  • $1 Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Sweet Iced Tea & More Soda

  • $2 Hazelnut Cappuccino & More McCafe Beverages

  • $3 Sausage McMuffin or McGriddles

Featured Deals (Offer valid once per day via mobile app)
  • 99¢ Any Size Premium Roast or Iced Coffee through 12/27

  • Buy Five, Get One Free McCafe Beverage through 12/27

  • Free Medium Fries w/ $1 Purchase every Friday until 12/27

  • Free Sandwich for New Users via Mobile App through 12/27

  • $1 Large Fries via Mobile App through 12/27

  • Free Oreo McFlurry w/ The J Balvin Meal via Mobile App

Download the iPhone or Android Mobile App for Deals at Your Location..

vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
4 days ago
Get deals on your favorite items at McDonald's!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
11 days ago
New offers available!
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
18 days ago
👍
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
18 days ago
Take a look at this week's offers!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
25 days ago
Freebie food deals and more this week!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Sep 07, 2020
Check out this week's offers!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Aug 31, 2020
New deals added!
yoliderrodrig
yoliderrodrig (L1)
Aug 30, 2020
I love mac.
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Aug 24, 2020
Take a look at deals on food and drinks!
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Aug 21, 2020
What is a round up deal?
