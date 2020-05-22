2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles
$1.50 ea
About this Deal
|During breakfast hours only, McDonald's is offering 2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles ($1.50 each) when you order via the app [iOS or Android].
Also, score 2 for $4.50 Sausage McMuffins with Egg during breakfast hours!
Find your nearest McDonald's here.
Note: valid during breakfast hours only at participating locations.
