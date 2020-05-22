Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles

$1.50 ea
+ In-Store Shipping
McDonalds Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

During breakfast hours only, McDonald's is offering 2 for $3 McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddles ($1.50 each) when you order via the app [iOS or Android].

Also, score 2 for $4.50 Sausage McMuffins with Egg during breakfast hours!

Find your nearest McDonald's here.

See more McDonald's deals & freebies of the week here.

Note: valid during breakfast hours only at participating locations.

Related to this item:

food restaurant Breakfast McDonalds Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 22, 2020
wow
Reply
Related Deals
People Magazine
People Magazine
Lucky Charms Is Selling Pouches of Their 'Magical Marshmallows' At Grocery Stores Nationwide
NEWS
People Magazine
People Magazine
There's a New Mocha Chocolate Kit Kat Flavor Hitting Shelves Permanently
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Carl' Jr. Pairs Its New Burger With Curated Wines To Recreate The Steakhouse Experience We're Missing
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Online Grocery Shopping
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
13 Rookie Walmart Shopping Mistakes You Shouldn't Make
NEWS
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
(8/28) Chocolate Glazed Friday - Pre-Order Now Available
$10.99
Burger King
Burger King
$3 Double Cheeseburger Meal
$3.00
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starting Sep. 15 (1/$1) Star W/New Payment Options
NEWS
Starbucks
Starbucks
Autumn Favorites Drinks and Treats Are Back
NEWS
Best Buy
Best Buy
Today Only! Save $4 or $5 on select 22-ct. or 24-ct. K-Cup packs.
Offer
Cashback Available
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Traditional Wings Tuesday.
BOGO
Michaels
Michaels
OGO Ghost Bling Ring (In Store)
$1.59 $1.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
Brach's® Mellowcreme® Autumn Mix Candy (In Store)
$3.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Cheez-It, Baked Snack Cheese Crackers, Original, Fun Pak, 50 Ct, 19 Oz
$8.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Starbucks French Roast Dark K-Cup Pods (22-Pack)
$11.99 $16.99
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
Utz Halloween Pretzel Barrel, Bat and Pumpkin Shaped Pretzels, 70 Ct (0.5 Oz. Bags)
$3.99 $7.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sonic
Sonic
Tuesday from 5 P.m. to Close SONIC Cheeseburgers Are 1/2 Price in The App.
50% Off
Walmart
Walmart
Black Forest Little Monsters Halloween Fruit Snacks, 32 Ct
$4.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Brach's Halloween Mellowcreme Autumn Mix Candy Corn Bag, 2.5 Pound
$4.98 $8.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
24-Oz Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies
$5.56 $6.76
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
Tuesday - $6.99 Select Sandwiches + Fries or Tots 8/25
$6.99