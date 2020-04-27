Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

45 Rolls Bath Tissue, 2-Ply Large Roll Toilet Paper (235 Sheets)

$19.98
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/26/20
About this Deal

Sams Club is offering, this Member's Mark Ultra Premium Soft and Strong Bath Tissue, 2-Ply Large Roll Toilet Paper (235 sheets, 45 rolls) for $19.98. Free shipping for members.

Get the strength, softness and absorbency you’re looking for in a long-lasting, 235-sheet large roll. This bath tissue is tested septic-safe.
  • Superior softness with the strength you need
  • Use fewer sheets to achieve a complete cleansing
  • 235 sheets per roll plus 45 large rolls = 1,254 sq. ft. total
  • 2-ply sheets produce less lint and are tested septic safe
  • More sheets per roll than other leading brands

    Comments (5)

    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Apr 27, 2020
    out of stock
    Reply
    DealBuster2
    DealBuster2 (L4)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Free shipping for PLUS members
    Reply
    DealBuster2
    DealBuster2 (L4)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Limit 1
    Only $18.46 if you purchase and pick up in your local club :)
    Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Back again
    Reply
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Apr 17, 2020
    Back in stock
    Reply
