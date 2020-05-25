This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Memorial Day Special! 3 for $10 Half Order Ribs
$10.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Chili's is offering 3 for $10 Half Order Ribs!
Also available are $3 beer and $5 margaritas to-go.
Find your nearest location here.
Includes:
Related to this item:food dining restaurants Chili's Food Deal food deals Meals
What's the matter?