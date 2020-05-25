Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Memorial Day Special! 3 for $10 Half Order Ribs

$10.00
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal

Today only, Chili's is offering 3 for $10 Half Order Ribs!

Also available are $3 beer and $5 margaritas to-go.

Find your nearest location here.

Includes:
  • Non-alcoholic beverage
  • Appetizer: selected soups, salads or chips & salsa

food dining restaurants Chili's Food Deal food deals Meals
Comments (2)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 25, 2020
Sale is now live
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 24, 2020
starts 5/25
