Amazon is offering this 20-Ct Nabisco Cookie & Cracker Mix for only $5.91 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Includes:

5 Teddy Grahams Honey

5 Teddy Grahams Chocolate

5 Mini Chips Ahoy!

5 Barnum's Animals Crackers

Received 4+ stars from over 835 reviews

Compare to $7.39 at Target.