Amazon is offering this 30-Count Nabisco Cookies Variety Pack for only $6.00 with free shipping included with 5% Off Subscribe & Save Orders



Details:

Amazon's Choice for "cookies"



for "cookies" Includes a mix of Classic Oreo, Golden Oreo and Chips Ahoy



Individually sealed pack locks in freshness



The snack-size packs provide on-the-go convenience



Received 4+ stars from over 4,380 reviews