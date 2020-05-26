Effective Monday, May 4th, most Costco locations and gas stations are returning to their regular operating hours.



For specific hours, find your nearest Costco here.



Also, starting on May 4th, all members aged 60 or older Warehouses can exclusively shop Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only members who meet that criteria will be eligible to shop during those hours.



In addition, Costco is now requiring all customers to wear face masks while shopping in store. You can see more Costco coronavirus policies here.



Updated (5/26):

Hours of Operation

U.S. Costco warehouses: Effective Monday, May 4, most U.S. Costco locations and Costco gas stations will return to regular operating hours. For specific hours, find a Costco warehouse near you.



Puerto Rico:

Warehouse Hours

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, closed through Sunday, June 14

Carolina Gas Station

Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, closed through Sunday, June 14