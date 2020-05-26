Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Updated Store Hours & Senior Hours (Starts 5/4)

News
Effective Monday, May 4th, most Costco locations and gas stations are returning to their regular operating hours.

For specific hours, find your nearest Costco here.

Also, starting on May 4th, all members aged 60 or older Warehouses can exclusively shop Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only members who meet that criteria will be eligible to shop during those hours.

In addition, Costco is now requiring all customers to wear face masks while shopping in store. You can see more Costco coronavirus policies here.

Updated (5/26):
Hours of Operation
U.S. Costco warehouses: Effective Monday, May 4, most U.S. Costco locations and Costco gas stations will return to regular operating hours. For specific hours, find a Costco warehouse near you.

Puerto Rico:
Warehouse Hours
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, closed through Sunday, June 14
Carolina Gas Station
Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, closed through Sunday, June 14

News Costco shopping Costco Membership grocery shopping Coronavirus Covid-19 Store Hours
YesBoss
May 26, 2020
pgarcia2484
May 03, 2020
https://www.dealsplus.com/special-offers/news/p_costco-latest-covid-updates-4-28-2020 Dupe. I had same article and info but it was edited for promotion. I am a senior so I follow this closely.
prince16pream
May 03, 2020
This is not duplicate your deal did not mentioned about store hour updates, your deal insist that face mask is required.
pgarcia2484
May 03, 2020
I did add this specific update on mine but they chose to edit it & leave the face mask and 5/4 date as the feature topic. Same article and dated info but different choice of words in title line. I do have have the update from Costco in my email. I also put up this news article as well as updating the Costco listing with this but as I said, the mask info and 5/4 date was put back up as featured info. https://www.dealsplus.com/special-offers/news/p_costco-to-require-all-customers-to-wear-face-masks-return Senior info is here as well but mask info was also chosen by news media as subject title.
prince16pream
May 03, 2020
Okay,even the one you say original edit of yours actually posted by me you edited. The time has already passed 3 days what are you claiming now
limeade
May 03, 2020
not dupe.it's different article :) Thank you!
prince16pream
May 03, 2020
Thank you.
