Amazon has this Nishiki Medium Grain Rice (5lbs) for only $5.69 when you check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Dietary Needs: Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified



Servings: 20.0, Approximate



Store: In a Dry location at Room temperature



Does not contain any of the 8 major allergens