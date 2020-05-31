Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Last Day! $5 Off Every Curbside Order + Family Meals

$5 Off
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal

Last day! Panera Bread is offering $5 off every curbside order of $20 or more when you use code CURBSIDE5 at checkout!

Use this offer to score great Family Meals from $23!

Find your nearest Panera here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.

Comments

