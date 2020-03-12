Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
McDonalds Coupons

McDonalds

$1 McDonald's Large Fries + More!
$1.00
Mar 06, 2020
Expires : 05/30/20
51  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Right now, McDonald's is offering large fries for only $1.00 when new users download the mobile app [iOS or Android] and make their first purchase!

Already downloaded the app and made a purchase? Every Friday until 5/30, get Medium Fries for free with Mobile Order & Pay purchase. As an idea, purchase any-size drink for $1.00 and get your fries for free!

Find your nearest McDonald's here.

Other Notable App Offers:
  • Free Hotcakes w/ Deluxe Breakfast Platter
  • $1 Off Large Shamrock Shake or McFlurry
  • Free Cookie w/ Any Purchase
  • And more!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 12, 2020
Thanks
hxmtzwjq
hxmtzwjq (L1)
Mar 07, 2020
Yay! $1 fries.
yusbe0
yusbe0 (L1)
Feb 09, 2020
Good
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Dec 27, 2019
Yum! I love their fries :)
