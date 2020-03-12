Right now, McDonald's is offering large fries for only $1.00 when new users download the mobile app [iOS or Android] and make their first purchase!



Already downloaded the app and made a purchase? Every Friday until 5/30, get Medium Fries for free with Mobile Order & Pay purchase. As an idea, purchase any-size drink for $1.00 and get your fries for free!



Find your nearest McDonald's here.



Other Notable App Offers:

Free Hotcakes w/ Deluxe Breakfast Platter



$1 Off Large Shamrock Shake or McFlurry



Free Cookie w/ Any Purchase



And more!