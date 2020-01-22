Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 Off $100 Target Same Day Deliver Orders

Expires: 01/25/20
About this Deal

Target is offering $10 off your order of $100 or more when you opt for Same Day Delivery through Shipt.

Get a 4-week trial for free here.

What's Same Day Delivery via Shipt?
  • Shop Target.com, select Same Day Delivery & schedule your delivery time when you check out
  • A personal shopper from Shipt, our Same Day Delivery partner, will hand-select your order & reach out via text if they need to adjust from the aisles
  • Your Shipt shopper will deliver to your home, business or wherever you are
  • Free 4-week trial available, then cost is $99 for one year after trial period ends
  • Available in select location. See if it's available in your area here.

Note: In-store pickup is available at select locations. Find your nearest store here.

Comments (2)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Admin/ this one seems a duplicate of this : https://www.dealsplus.com/Others_deals/p_target-save-when-you-spend this one was posted early.
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Sorry, I just saw the comment on other post this one is orginal.
Reply
