Olive Garden Coupons

Olive Garden

Buy One, Take One Free 'To Go' Entrees!
$12.99
May 16, 2020
Expires : 06/01/20
About this Deal

Olive Garden is offering a buy one, take one free 'To Go' entrees starting at just $12.99 with curbside pickup or delivery!

Plus, receive a $10 Bonus Card for free with every $50 spent in gift cards!

Find your nearest location here.

Orders Include:
  • 1st Entree
  • Soup or Salad
  • Breadsticks
  • 2nd free entree

💬 14  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 02, 2020
Promotion No Longer Available
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 27, 2020
Still Available
Likes Reply
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Apr 27, 2020
YUM
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Admin, Do I refresh this or leave as is?
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Generally speaking, if the deal is about a month old you can refresh it.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Thank you, SweetLemon. As always, so helpful in you comments. There is a teacher within you.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Very welcome :)
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 15, 2020
Two favorite classics ToGo for just $12.99*
Choose one entrée served hot, including favorites like Chicken Parmigiana or Lasagna Classico. Then pick one entrée freshly prepared and chilled for free, including Fettuccine Alfredo or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno. Plus, soup or salad and breadsticks.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 13, 2020
Offer Still Available
Likes Reply
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 28, 2020
meat sauce includes pan-seared beef and Italian sausage, yummy !
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 23, 2020
Nice!
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 22, 2020
Admin, This intro article does not say intro date. I am not sure what date to put on here. I did call my local Olive Garden and was told "Sometime next week." Should I add, Coming Soon?
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 22, 2020
I did put coming soon.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 22, 2020
Thank you :)
Likes Reply
