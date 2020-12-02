This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$1 Olive Garden Kids Meal w/ Adult Entree
$1 W/P
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/12/20
About this Deal
|Now through 2/12, Olive Garden is offering a Kids Meal for just $1.00 with the purchase of an adult entree when you show this coupon to your server.
Find your nearest Olive Garden here.
Note: valid for dine-in only at participating locations.
Related to this item:food dining restaurants Pizza Olive Garden Italian Food Kids Meal Meals
What's the matter?