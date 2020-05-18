As more and more Starbucks continue to re-open, they're offering 25 bonus stars for free on every order via the app [iOS or Android]!



An extra 25 bonus stars could net you an extra shot, flavor, or soy milk to your drink for free. See what else you can earn for free via Starbucks Rewards here.



During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks closed many of its locations to help promote social distancing and help stop the spread. However, the company is now reopening many of those stores, and even plans to have 90% of their locations open by June 1. Many of these reopened locations will only offer pickup or drive-thru orders.



See how Starbucks plans to reopen here.