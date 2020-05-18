Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Starbucks Coupons »

Stores Reopen + Free 25 Bonus Stars Offer

Offer
Expires: 05/31/20
Starbucks Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

As more and more Starbucks continue to re-open, they're offering 25 bonus stars for free on every order via the app [iOS or Android]!

An extra 25 bonus stars could net you an extra shot, flavor, or soy milk to your drink for free. See what else you can earn for free via Starbucks Rewards here.

During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks closed many of its locations to help promote social distancing and help stop the spread. However, the company is now reopening many of those stores, and even plans to have 90% of their locations open by June 1. Many of these reopened locations will only offer pickup or drive-thru orders.

See how Starbucks plans to reopen here.

Related to this item:

restaurants App Starbucks Beverages Chocolate Free W/P Meals saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
12oz Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Ground Coffee
$4.74
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
KFC Suspending Use of 'Finger Lickin' Good' in Advertising Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
NEWS
WineChateau.com
WineChateau.com
J. Mossman Scotch 15 Year Platinum Crown
$66.46 $89.97
Dominos
Dominos
Domino’s New Chicken Taco Pizza & Cheeseburger Pizza
$11.99
Groupon
Groupon
CBD Bear Gummies from MyCBD (600mg, 1500mg or 3000mg)
79% off AR $199.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Groupon
Groupon
Sugar-Free CBD Gummy Bears from JustCBD (250mg-3000mg)
20%off AR $25.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Groupon
Groupon
Limited Edition Extra Strength CBD-Infused Gummies from Kangaroo CBD (3000MG)
68% off AR $159.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Groupon
Groupon
CBD Gummies Party Pack from Happy Hemp (3000mg)
50% off AR $99.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
Chipotle
Chipotle
Free Delivery on $10+ (Mondays)
Offer
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
New 2 for $5 Mix n' Match Deal!
$2.50 ea
Amazon
Amazon
20-Ct Nabisco Cookie & Cracker Mix
$5.91 $6.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Nabisco Classic Cookie and Cracker Mix (20-Count Box)
$6.63 $6.98
Macaroni Grill
Macaroni Grill
Today Only! BUY 1 Get 1 Free Create Your Own Pasta | Romano's Macaroni Grill
B1g1free
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
BOGO Free Original Glazed Dozen (New Rewards Members)
BOGO
HOT
Sonic
Sonic
Half Price Red Bull® Slush Via App
1/2Price
Little Caesars
Little Caesars
Little Caesars Launches New Slices-N-Stix Pizza Nationwide
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Buddy Biscuits Grain Free Dog Treats, Made in The USA Only, Healthy Ingredients No Wheat Corn or Soy
$2.98
Sams Club
Sams Club
Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars (98 Ct.) - Sam's Club
$11.68
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
30-Ct Nabisco Team Favorites Mix Variety Pack
$6.00 $6.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Save Up to 25% On Premier Protein Shakes
SALE