Panera Bread Coupons

Panera Bread

$5 Off Curbside Orders!
$5 Off
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
About this Deal

Now through 7/12, Panera Bread is offering $5 off your curbside order (of $20 or more) when you use code CURBSIDE5 at checkout.

Find your nearest Panera here.

Note: must opt for curbside pickup to get this offer.

food restaurants Sale Fast Food Curbside dining out Panera Bread Meals
💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 07, 2020
Still Available! Admin, Can you please change the date from 6/28 to 7/12 in the description section. Thank You
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 26, 2020
Admin, Can you please add new expiration date. I received this in my email today. *$5 off offer valid through 7‍/12‍/‍20. Minimum order of $20 required for $5 off, exclusive of taxes and charges that may apply. Order online and use code: CURBSIDE5. MyPanera login not required. Code can be use an unlimited amount of times during the promotion period. Cannot be combined with other promotional codes. Gift card purchases, third party delivery orders and catering orders excluded. Order must be placed online with credit card. Other restrictions may apply. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. Thank you
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 18, 2020
*$5 off offer valid through 6‍/‍28‍/‍20. Minimum order of $20 required for $5 off, exclusive of taxes and charges that may apply. Order online and use code: CURBSIDE5. MyPanera login not required. Code can be use an unlimited amount of times during the promotion period. Cannot be combined with other promotional codes. Gift card purchases, third party delivery orders and catering orders excluded. Order must be placed online with credit card. Other restrictions may apply. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. Received from Panera email 6/18
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jun 18, 2020
Thank you for this info.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 18, 2020
You are welcome.
