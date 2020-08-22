Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Panera Bread Coupons

Panera Bread

$5.00 off Delivery, Curbside Pick-Up, Rapid Pick-Up® or Drive-thru
$5 Off
Aug 22, 2020
Expires : 09/06/20
0  Likes 2  Comments
27
About this Deal

From 7‍/20-9‍/6‍/2020, receive $5.00 off on your Delivery, Curbside Pick-Up, Rapid Pick-Up® or drive-thru order. Minimum order of $20.00 required, exclusive taxes that may apply. Use code: SUMMERFIVE at check-out. MyPanera login not required. Our delivery charge is not a tip or gratuity provided to the driver. Participating bakery-cafes only.

Use code: SUMMERFIVE at check-out

food restaurants groceries food delivery food deals dining out Panera Bread grocery shopping
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 22, 2020
Available through 9/6
