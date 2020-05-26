Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Panda Express Coupons

Panda Express

$20 Family Meals
$20
May 26, 2020
Expires : 05/26/20
About this Deal

Stuck in quarantine and need to feed your family? Panda Express is offering 3 Large Entrees + 2 Large Sides for only $20! Order online here or through the app [iOS or Android] to get this deal before 5/26.

Normally, their Family Meal costs around $36 or more, so you don't want to miss this deal!

Find your nearest Panda Express here.

Note: Valid for online orders only.

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 26, 2020
I'm not sure if this is valid. The ad photo listed it ending on 5/25. Under the ad, this is included. It says it ends on 5/26 4 AM EST. *The $20 Panda® Family Meal includes 2 large sides and 3 large entrees. $25 in Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Guam. $30 in Canada. Limited to one (1) Family Meal per online order. PROMO IS VALID FOR ONLINE ORDERS ONLY at order.pandaexpress.com or in the Panda Express app. Promo begins May 4th, 2020 at 4:00 AM ET and ends May 26th, 2020 at 4:00AM ET.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 26, 2020
Updated for today
chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 19, 2020
😍😍😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 04, 2020
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 04, 2020
Ends May 17 or 18
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 20, 2020
Added code
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Apr 19, 2020
I need to get this!
