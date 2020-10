Pizza Hut is now offering a Big Dinner Box (that feeds an entire family) for only $19.99! Each box comes with one of your options below plus breadsticks.



Big Dinner Box Options:

Big Dinner Box w/ WingStreet Bone-Out Wings



Big Dinner Box w/ WingStreet Traditional Wings



Big Dinner Box w/ Pasta



Big Dinner Box w/ Pizza (no breadsticks)

Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.