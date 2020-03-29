Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pizza Hut Coupons

Pizza Hut

50% Off All Pizza Hut Menu Price ($2.49 Personal Pizza!)
50% Off
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
18
About this Deal

Last day! Pizza Hut is offering 50% Off All Menu Price Pizzas when you use code MARCHLOCALFLASHSALE at checkout! As an example, you can get a Personal Pan Pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.49!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Prices may vary by store.

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
laboo2u
laboo2u (L1)
Mar 22, 2020
Pizza Hut closest to me is not honoring the code.
