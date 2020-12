Amazon is offering the Planters Fancy Whole Cashews with Sea Salt, 33 oz. for $11.35 (reg. $17.04) when you Subscribe & Save. Shipping is always Free w/Subscribe & Save. You may cancel subscribe and save any time.



Compare to $16.98 at Sam's Club.



Details:

Premium quality jumbo cashews



Sprinkled with pure sea salt



Resealable jar keeps the freshness packed inside



Perfect for those keeping kosher