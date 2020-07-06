Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
48-Pack Planters Salted Peanuts + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$7.11
6h ago
Expires : 10/06/20
14  Likes 10  Comments
41
About this Deal

Back again! Amazon is offering this 48-Pack Planters Salted Peanuts for only $7.11 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Note: unlock 15% in savings when you subscribe to 5 products. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Features:
  • Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Peanuts
  • Convenient single serve packs, perfect for enjoying on the go
  • Enhanced with a dash of sea salt
  • Perfect for those keeping kosher
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,350 reviews!

💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ragingwookiee
ragingwookiee (L5)
57m ago
Nice deal, thx
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
7h ago
Now $7.11
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 06, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 11, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
No longer expired
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 21, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 28, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 25, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 23, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 24, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
see more comments 7
