Back again! Amazon is offering this 48-Pack Planters Salted Peanuts for only $7.11 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Note: unlock 15% in savings when you subscribe to 5 products. You can cancel your subscription at any time.



Features:

Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Peanuts



Convenient single serve packs, perfect for enjoying on the go



Enhanced with a dash of sea salt



Perfect for those keeping kosher



Received 4+ stars from over 1,350 reviews!