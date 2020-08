Popeyes is offering convenient meal options for families with their new Family Bundles starting from $21.99! See the three bundle options below.



Available Family Bundles:

3 Person Family Bundle for $37.99

8-pc chicken, 3 chicken sandwiches, 1 large side, 4 biscuits, & 2 apple pies

4 Sandwich Family Meal for $21.99

4 chicken sandwiches, 1 large side, & 4 biscuits

5 Person Family Bundle for $60.00

12-pc chicken, 5 chicken sandwiches, 2 large sides, 6 biscuits, & 5 apple pies



Note: prices and availability may vary by location.