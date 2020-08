Price drop (was $10)! Get a meal for 2 over at Popeyes for only $7.99 when you order via the app [iOS or Android].



Alternatively, get a meal for 2 (5-pc chicken, 2 sides + 2 biscuits) for only $8.99 when ordering through the app.



$7.99 2 Can Dine Meal Includes:

5 Tenders



2 Regular Sides



2 Biscuits

Find your nearest Popeyes here.