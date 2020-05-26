Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Sams Club

32-Ct Quilted Northern Toilet Paper
$19.96 $20.98
Aug 19, 2020
1  Likes 12  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 32-Ct Quilted Northern Toilet Paper for only $19.98 with free shipping for Plus members.

Details:
Premium bath tissue provides a comfortable clean you can count on
2-ply toilet paper has soft, durable layers that flex and hold up
Flushable and safe for standard septic and sewer systems
Received 4+ stars from over 2,775 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

bathroom paper Sams Club Household Essentials Toilet Paper Paper goods Quilted Northen Bathroom Tissues
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 26, 2020
Still available
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 18, 2020
Back again. Limit 1 Per Member
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 17, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
lanismiller
lanismiller (L3)
Apr 02, 2020
it shows in stock but when you check out, it says out of stock and doesn't let you check out :(
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 02, 2020
Great price and has not sold out yet!
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 02, 2020
Back again no longer expired
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 03, 2020
What was the update? I listed this a few days ago and it doesn't expire until 1/26/20.
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jan 03, 2020
The price has been changed - $16.96 > $17.98.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 03, 2020
There are 2 prices listed. Instore Pickup & Shipping Plus. I listed the lowest price and dated the deal as well as included info. I am following guidelines so I don't understand the update.
Likes Reply
Melvinan
Melvinan (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
Yes， you are right!
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jan 03, 2020
Got you. Sorry to make you confused and I just corrected update history.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 03, 2020
All good!Thank you
Likes Reply
see more comments 9
Sams Club See All arrow
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
6-Pack Reusable Cloth Face Mask (Mult. Colors)
$9.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Fall Decor Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Durham 11' X 13' Hard Top Gazebo
$999.00 $1199.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Halloween Candies & Cookies - Sams Club
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Simple Mobile iPhone 8 Plus
$294.98 $389.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Sycamore 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set
$349.98 $598.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Everett Top-Grain Leather 3-Piece Reclining Sofa Set (2 Colors)
$2299.00 $3499.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Sam's Club December Savings Event: Dec. 5 to 13
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Hershey's Chocolate Candy Bar Variety Pack, Fundraising Kit (52 Ct.) - Sam's Club
$31.18 $35.18
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Kroger
Kroger
77¢ Kroger Milk Half Gallon (In-Store)
77¢ $1.49
JCPenney
JCPenney
$17.99 Kitchen Appliance Doorbusters
$17.99 $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
Home Expressions Bath Towels (Multiple Colors)
$2.19+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
24 Pack Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Toilet Paper
$22.42 $25.18
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Pack Cottonelle Bath Tissue (2 Options)
$5.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black
$99.95 $169.95
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $2.94 26% OFF|Summer Men Indoor Slippers Floor Flat Shoes Indoor Eva Flip Flops Man Woman Non Slip Bathroom Home Slippers Zapatillas De Hombre|Slippers| - AliExpress
$2.94 $4.26
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Bamsod 12 Boxes (240 Sheets) Soap Sheets Portable Disposal Travel Scented Bath Slice Sheet Foaming Paper Soap Confetti Slide Flakes for Laundry Hand
$6.59 $11.99
Walmart
Walmart
BCP Bathroom Wall Mounted Hanging Storage Cabinet
$42.99 $88.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray, Peony Blossom Scent, 2 Fl Oz
$7.49 $9.99
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
JCPenney Home Quick Dri Textured Bath Towels
$4.89 $14.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Madison Park Mosaic 4-Piece Bath Accessory Set
22% Off AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow